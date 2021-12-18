Immersive entertainment venue District 57 adds tactical laser-tag arena
CHARLOTTE — This post-apocalyptic, immersive entertainment experience is taking its offerings to the next level.
District 57 opened Bordertown on Friday in Charlotte’s Ashley Park neighborhood.
That 4,000-square-foot, tactical laser-tag arena transports players to the front lines of a high-speed combat zone.
[ ALSO READ: Birkdale Village lines up new restaurant, retail shops ]
Players age 16 and older are suited up in bulletproof vests and equipped with military-inspired rifles. Each weighs 7 pounds with features like recoil, muzzle flashes, red dot scopes and magazine reload.
The goal was to provide a unique and interactive laser-tag experience, says Jelani Patterson, co-founder of District 57.
(Watch the video below: Struggling entertainment venues get financial lifeline during pandemic)
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0