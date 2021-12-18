Immersive entertainment venue District 57 adds tactical laser-tag arena

District 57's 4,000-square foot tactical laser tag arena transports players directly into the frontlines of a high-speed combat zone. District 57's 4,000-square foot tactical laser tag arena transports players directly into the frontlines of a high-speed combat zone.

CHARLOTTE — This post-apocalyptic, immersive entertainment experience is taking its offerings to the next level.

District 57 opened Bordertown on Friday in Charlotte’s Ashley Park neighborhood.

That 4,000-square-foot, tactical laser-tag arena transports players to the front lines of a high-speed combat zone.

[ ALSO READ: Birkdale Village lines up new restaurant, retail shops ]

Players age 16 and older are suited up in bulletproof vests and equipped with military-inspired rifles. Each weighs 7 pounds with features like recoil, muzzle flashes, red dot scopes and magazine reload.

The goal was to provide a unique and interactive laser-tag experience, says Jelani Patterson, co-founder of District 57.

(Watch the video below: Struggling entertainment venues get financial lifeline during pandemic)

©2021 Cox Media Group