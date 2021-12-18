Wreaths Across America lays thousands of wreaths at Jacksonville National Cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On National Wreaths Across America Day, hundreds of volunteers set out at the Jacksonville National Cemetery to honor more than 15,000 fallen servicemen and women.

“It’s very emotional as you can imagine,” Michele Cain, who is honoring her brother, said.

Each year it doesn’t get easier for Michele Cain. Her brother has been buried at the Jacksonville National Cemetery since 2009.

“My brother was a seaman for the Navy and he served in the Vietnam War. His name is Dallas Eugene Weatherington Jr.”

Although Cain’s eyes filled with tears Saturday morning, she is also filled with happier memories of her brother.

Among the volunteers Saturday morning was a brigade of 200 motorcyclists.

“We ride with tall flags and we ride loud and ride proud,” Blank Checks Society founder and Navy veteran Eric Lewis said.

Even local students came out to lend a hand.

“I’m really happy that I get to be out here and I get to give back to my community and help,” Ridgeview High School NJROTC member Mahalia Seward said.

The major turnout always brings a smile to Cain, who said she has been coming here for years

“My husband and I have watched this grow,” Cain said. “My brother would not believe he’s honored this way.”

In total, 15,500 wreaths were laid.

