David M. O’Malley, MD: When we talk about adverse events with I/O [immuno-oncology] therapy, it’s important to have a high degree of suspicion. This isn’t just checking the CBC [complete blood count] and making sure their ANC [absolute neutrophil count] is OK. Obviously, we have a high degree of suspicion with pneumonitis. We don’t have a blood test for pneumonitis. We also consider colitis, making sure we’re asking them if they’re having diarrhea. It’s important to think about the endocrinopathies that will also sometimes present with vague symptoms or frontal headache, severe fatigue, and maybe even present like sepsis. You have to think about it at any point during therapy.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO