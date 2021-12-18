Group pays off mortgages for first responder families

One bomb threat turned into three, Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, in Greenville. An initial call from 911 to law enforcement alerted them to a possible bomb threat at Bates House of Turkey. Shortly thereafter, officers responded to a call about a bomb threat at Wentzell’s. One more call would send them to Kentucky Fried Chicken for another bomb threat. In the midst of the prank bomb calls, someone reported a possible burglary at the Trustmark Bank location on Commerce Street. After each business under a bomb threat was investigated, it was determined the bomb threats were prank calls. The call about Trustmark Bank came from a citizen who saw a person inside the bank after hours. It turned out to be just the janitor doing routine cleaning.

GREENVILLE, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO