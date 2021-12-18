ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Group pays off mortgages for first responder families

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

A foundation that takes care of first responders who die in the line of duty or from illnesses caused by their jobs has paid off the mortgages on three homes in South Carolina. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid off the mortgages for the families of North...

