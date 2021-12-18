ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Retailers Can Thrive Amid Post-Holiday Returns

By Tobias Buxhoidt
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs retailers’ attention remains focused on the fight to deliver orders in time for the holidays, it’s possible preparations for returns season may be falling to the wayside. On average, $190,000 of goods are returned every minute, and last year alone, $428 billion of merchandise was returned. Post-holidays are one of...

www.sdcexec.com

