AHA, ADA: Diabetes harder to manage during holidays, so keep health goals on track

More people die from MI between December 25 and January 1 than any other time of year, according to a press release from the American Heart Association. "The holidays are a busy, often stressful, time for most of us. Routines are disrupted; we may tend to eat and drink more and exercise and relax less. We also may not be listening to our bodies or paying attention to warning signs, thinking it can wait until after the new year. All of these can be contributors to increasing the risk for heart attack at this time of the year," Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD, ScM, FAHA, president of the American Heart Association and Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research, professor of preventive medicine, medicine and pediatrics, and chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said in the release.

