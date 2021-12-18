ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AHA, ADA: Diabetes harder to manage during holidays, so keep health goals on track

healio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of people with type 2 diabetes said it is more difficult to manage their condition during the holiday season than at other times, according to a survey from the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association. The survey conducted on behalf of the associations’ joint initiative, Know...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
belmarrahealth.com

Ways to Manage Blood Pressure Without Medication

A high blood pressure diagnosis can make you think medicine is necessary and eternal. But it isn’t. Blood pressure is highly responsive to lifestyle, and certain controllable factors can lead to lower blood pressure. Living a heart-healthy lifestyle has the potential to reduce or manage blood pressure and may allow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

AHA: MI risks elevated during holidays, so heart-healthy practices needed

More people die from MI between December 25 and January 1 than any other time of year, according to a press release from the American Heart Association. "The holidays are a busy, often stressful, time for most of us. Routines are disrupted; we may tend to eat and drink more and exercise and relax less. We also may not be listening to our bodies or paying attention to warning signs, thinking it can wait until after the new year. All of these can be contributors to increasing the risk for heart attack at this time of the year," Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD, ScM, FAHA, president of the American Heart Association and Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research, professor of preventive medicine, medicine and pediatrics, and chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said in the release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
alternativemedicine.com

Protecting Mental and Physical Health during the Holidays

Face coverings, social distancing and restructured holidays. As the pandemic continues to unravel, many of us have finally adjusted to our new normal. But with winter on its way, our current reality may soon change once again. Megan Riehl, PsyD, is the clinical director of the gastrointestinal behavioral health program...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Goal-Setting Is Achievable During the Holidays

A new survey found that 20% of people began working toward new goals due to COVID-19 uncertainty. Implementation intentions — what, how, when — is a scientific approach to meeting your goals. Time your rewards to be unpredictable (intermittent) to get their optimum benefit of them. The holiday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha#Nutrition#Ada#Md#Faha#Un
Click2Houston.com

How to manage your mental health over the holidays

The holiday season typically goes hand in hand with parties and celebrations. For many people, those are just some of the elements that make this time of year so fun. But this is also a critically important time to prioritize and manage your mental health, said Andrea Taylor, PhD, a psychologist with UT Physicians.
HOUSTON, TX
WTKR

Dental health during the holidays on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It’s no surprise that cases of cracked teeth and dental-related injuries have surged throughout the pandemic – and it may be due at least in part to pandemic-related stress wreaking havoc on our oral health. With the holidays right around the corner, that stress is likely to increase, but our mouths don’t have to suffer because of it. Dr. Alan Law, President of AAE, joins us to discuss what happens if dental visits have been avoided due to the pandemic, what to do if a dental emergency occurs during the holidays, what to expect if you need a root canal, as well as how to take better care of oral health going into the holidays and 2022.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
kswo.com

Medwatch: Diabetes care during holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the holidays, which means food seems to be everywhere, but before someone is tempted by their favorite treat, it’s a good time to remember what they should eat and how much if they have diabetes. RN Michelle White, one of the diabetes educators...
LAWTON, OK
saportareport.com

Grief in the holidays: Managing loss during COVID-19

At the start of the traditional holiday season, the total number of people who had died from COVID-19 in the United States exceeded 768,000, according to the Nov. 19 report from Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Can you imagine how many families will have a missing loved one...
ATLANTA, GA
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Behavioral Health available virtually during holidays

Cyndi Clark | Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs. The Behavioral Health Clinic at Munson Army Health Center continues to serve ben-eficiaries during the holidays with both face-to-face and virtual appointments. One way MAHC intends to provide constant and dedicated care to behavioral health patients is through virtual appointments. Virtual...
MENTAL HEALTH
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
uab.edu

Keep your mental health at the forefront this holiday season

For some, the holiday season is filled with traditions, time spent with loved ones, and an opportunity to rest and look forward to the new year. For others, the holidays are filled with grief, stress, exhaustion and dread. No matter what people may be feeling during this season, the important...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Prioritize health during holiday travel

During the scramble to get on the road or prepare your home for family and friends over the holidays, managing your health is dangerously easy to forget. Traveling and guests can disrupt your routine. Plan ahead and adjust that routine to reduce the risk of possible accidents with your prescription medications and vitamins.
TRAVEL
healio.com

Prevention of phaco wound burns needed during cataract surgery

The cornea is a delicate tissue. It is thin, clear, avascular and susceptible to damage, particularly from the heat that is generated by the phaco probe. Think of the corneal tissue like the albumin of an egg: With heat, these clear proteins denature, become opaque and contract. In the cornea, application of heat will cause the tissue to opacify and contract, which will induce a large degree of astigmatism and prevent the incision from sealing well.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WWLP 22News

Managing screen time during the holidays

(Mass Appeal) – When kids are home from school and it’s vacation, they often default to using their devices 24/7 and that is certainly not ideal. Today we welcome Clinical Psychologist Doctor Sharon Saline, with some practical ways to manage screen time for kids.
KIDS
WLUC

GLRC Outpatient Services gives tips for managing mental health during winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers Outpatient Services says mental health can be an issue for some during the winter months. People tend to isolate themselves more during the season with less daylight and correlating snow storms. The holidays can also be a stressful time for some, specifically not being with family or dealing with loss.
MENTAL HEALTH
Temple Daily Telegram

Keep the holidays merry: Tips for managing stress, sadness

While the holidays are a time of joy and sharing, they can also can be a time of significant physical and mental stress. Managing holiday stress requires setting priorities as well as avoiding or reducing as many stressors as possible, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts have some tips to help you manage holiday stress and feelings of sadness.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy