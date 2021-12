My wife, Patricia, and I have nine grandkids sprinkled across the country from Houston to Pittsburgh to Chicago and to Portland. Four of them are college graduates, including a granddaughter with a graduate degree, and three others are enrolled in college thanks to a gift they received from us initiated more than 20 years ago. […] The post For 20 years, we’ve given the gift of higher education through this Idaho program. Here’s how. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO