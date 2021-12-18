ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

COMEBACK KIDS

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON - Andy Welinski buried a loose puck from in front of the net with just seven seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Stockton Heat (17-2-2-1) to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Colorado Eagles (10-9-2-2) on Friday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat conceded twice in the opening...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
KTLA

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team over COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalton Smith
Person
Andy Welinski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Blue Jackets#The Stockton Heat#Eagles#Ahl
NHL

Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Rask, Bruins have not discussed new contract, Neely says

Unrestricted free agent has practiced as emergency backup. Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins have not discussed a new contract, Bruins president Cam Neely said Wednesday. The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent has practiced regularly with Boston, beginning as an emergency backup Dec. 6, when goalieLinus Ullmark was unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness.
NHL
NHL

Capitals Re-assign forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded...
NHL
NHL

CSEC STATEMENT ON EVENT CENTRE

In response to numerous media inquiries this evening, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation ("CSEC") provides the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. CSEC's primary objective in pursuing the Event Centre Project has been to provide Calgarians a first class facility with an entertainment experience,...
POLITICS
NHL

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down through holiday break due to COVID-19

Columbus was scheduled for home-and-home series with Sabres; NHL has postponed total of 44 games. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread, the Columbus Blue Jackets' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens will pause team activities at least through Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
NHL

NHL players will not participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics

NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the League announced Wednesday. The NHL said the decision was made because the regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. "The National Hockey League respects and admires the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy