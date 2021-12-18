ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weather Authority: Rain Today; Dry & Much Cooler on Sunday

By Watch
ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCCASIONAL SHOWERS: An approaching cold front will bring occasional showers and a few thunderstorms to Alabama today. A few stronger storms over the southern half of the state could bring gusty winds; SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms there. Dynamic support is weak, however, and there is...

abc3340.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS LA

Storm Bringing Rain, Snow Will Arrive In Southern California Before Santa

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Is that Santa or a storm headed for Southern California? Both – wet weather, and possibly snow, is on the way to the region just in time for Christmas. Wednesday’s overcast skies will give way to light rain that will develop on Thursday, according to CBS2’s Evelyn Taft. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning, but should taper off into the afternoon and make for just a damp Christmas Eve. This storm could produce up to two inches of rain for the valleys and coastal cities, and as much as five inches for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
pix11.com

Wind eases, but cold remains Thursday

The blustery conditions continue Wednesday night as a cold front crossed through the region. After a brisk Thursday, a warm front will approach late at night. While a cold air mass will be in place initially, some moisture will move in allowing for the chance parts of the region to see some snowflakes during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Cold, dry weather for Alabama today; warm Christmas weekend ahead

James Spann forecasts one more cold day, night for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. SUNNY AND SEASONAL: Dry air has returned to Alabama; we started the day with a clear sky and temperatures between 28 and 35 degrees for most places. The sky will be sunny today with a high in the mid 50s; the average high for Birmingham on Dec. 22 is 56. Tonight will be clear and cold; most places will go below freezing early Thursday, in the 24- to 32-degree range. It will most likely be our last subfreezing morning of 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

ABC 33/40 News

