Medicine today is single encounter-oriented, with the patient medical record structured to support one encounter at a time, where an encounter is either a single outpatient visit or an inpatient stay. The problem with this single encounter orientation is that it often takes a number of encounters to get a correct diagnosis and that care for a medical condition could extend over many encounters before the medical situation can be resolved. Further, for chronic conditions, care for the condition is needed over an extended period of time, even over the patient’s lifetime.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO