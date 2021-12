Yesterday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a multi-state lawsuit against President Biden’s covid mandates involving the Head Start program. The lawsuit takes aim at requiring masks on toddlers and covid-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs. Wilson said Biden’s decision is “an example of federal abuse of power at its worst.” Head Start provides resources to under-served children and their families as well as provides early childhood education and resources, such as diapers. In total 24 states have joined the suit.

