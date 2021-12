Now that hillbilly coal baron Sen. Joe Manchin has decided that he is comfortable with being the one man who would deny 330 million Americans what they want for Christmas – he is a villain the equal of the “Grim Reaper of Democracy,” Sen. Mitch McConnell – Senate Democrats pivoted on Wednesday back to pursuing voting rights, what should always have been their top priority in the face of creeping fascism in the GQP. Only the Democrats can save American democracy from a GQP which has embraced fascism and is hellbent on destroying American democracy.

