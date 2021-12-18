AUDRAIN, Mo. (KMIZ)

A woman from Jefferson City was seriously hurt in an Audrain County crash on Thursday afternoon.

50-year-old Michael Metz was slowing down to make a turn along U.S. 54 Westbound at Route HH when he was hit by 29-year-old Siri Wagner.

Wagner was seriously injured in the crash and taken to University Hospital. Metz suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Both individuals were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The post Jefferson City woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .