CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every year, fifth grade students from Eastside Elementary School walk to Northside Elementary School to teach second graders how to code for an hour. “Fifth graders came over and got with our students,” said second grade teacher Ginger Douell, “We were in groups of three and four and we had one fifth grade student per group and they taught them how to code.”

CLINTON, MS ・ 9 DAYS AGO