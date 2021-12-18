Battle Of The Sexes: Warner Robins Vs.Birmingham | RSMS

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins is gaining a new resale store that will pledge proceeds to help homeless female veterans. “Hello Gorgeous,” is a new booth coming to the Antique mall on Watson Blvd. on December 18th, where the grand opening for the boutique will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The boutique is being created between sisters Mandy Hazelton and Donna Simpson, who say they’re opening the shop to share their love of vintage clothing and modern fashion. But this shop isn’t only helping those with a need for new clothes, Hazelton is a member of the Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter, and a retired Air Force Master Sergeant who wants to help female veterans like herself.
