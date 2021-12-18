ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW Recalling 220,000 European Golfs Over Software Glitches: Again?

By Thom Taylor
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Volkswagen will bookend 2021 with recalls for the Golf Mk 8. The latest is a whopper; all Golfs built in Europe between 2019 to 2021 are recalled for glitchy software. This is the same issue that saw Volkswagen recall 56,000 Golf 8s in January of this year. And it is the...

Carscoops

2023 VW Amarok Teased Again Showing Interior For The First Time, Will Be Produced In South Africa

Volkswagen has published a new teaser for the new-generation Amarok including sketches of the exterior and the interior, while confirming it will be unveiled in 2022 with a new production site in South Africa. The official sketches are following earlier teasers from March 2020 and from March 2021, showing a slightly evolved design that is closer to production.
Jalopnik

All New VW Golfs Recalled In Europe

If I were an American VW Golf owner, I’d be keeping an eye on this one. All that and more in The Morning Shift for December 16, 2021. At issue is laggy, glitchy software that affects MK8 Golf infotainment and keys apparently, as Auto Motor und Sport reports:. From...
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Golf 8 With 2.0-Liter Diesel Engine Goes Flat Out On The Autobahn

Whenever YouTubers get their hands on a Volkswagen Golf to drive it flat out on the Autobahn, it's usually either a GTI or an R. However, this eighth iteration of the hugely successful compact model is not a hot hatch, but rather a mundane configuration equipped with an oil-burner. Once the quintessential Golf engine choice in Europe, the 2.0 TDI was put to the test on an unrestricted section of Germany's glorious highway.
Motor1.com

2022 VW Golf Gets Major Infotainment Upgrade To Fix Speed Issues

Volkswagen introduced the eighth-generation Golf in October 2019, but the market launch of the hugely popular compact model was plagued with software glitches. So much so that deliveries to customers were halted just a few months later because of a glitchy software for the emergency call function. The peeps from Wolfsburg not only halted shipments to buyers for a while, but also recalled about 15,000 cars just in Germany alone.
Truth About Cars

Report: Every New VW Golf Has Been Recalled in Germany

Volkswagen cannot seem to get away from software issues on its newer vehicles. This problem botched the launch of numerous models, including the Mk8 Golf, and seems to have returned now that every single example of the car is being recalled in Europe. Drivers have been reporting gauge clusters displaying...
CarBuzz.com

VW's Electric Cars Are About To Get Faster Charging For Free

Volkswagen is upping the charging speed on its ID models with the bigger, 77-kWh battery with an over-the-air update. It's also upgrading vehicles to be able to do bidirectional charging, which means it can provide power to your house if you lose it in a storm. All of this, as well as adding more charging points, are part of VW's plan to make EV ownership easier in Europe, though we could see our ID.4 getting the same upgrades.
MotorBiscuit

