ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Christian Wood: Good to go Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wood (knee) is listed as a starter for Saturday's game against the Knicks,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Daniel Theis
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Clutchpoints
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Draymond Jr. steals show as Dubs foster family environment

Over the last decade or so, the Warriors have made sure to welcome the children of their players with open arms. Steph Curry's three kids are well-known. Zaza Pachulia's two sons have spent a lot of time around the facility. Andre Iguodala's son was part of the Warriors' 2014-15 NBA title celebration on the podium.
NBA
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy