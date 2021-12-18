ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Body found in suitcase by dumpster in Memphis

By Andrew Ellison, Autumn Scott
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call over the weekend after someone found a body stuffed in a suitcase in Midtown and called 911.

Investigators say the body was found by a dumpster near a parking garage at Pine and Eastmoreland just before 10pm Sunday.

UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

Residents said about 15 to 20 officers were on the scene for hours.

After an initial investigation, police believe the person who died was killed by someone they knew. Police say they were struck with some sort of object.

Cecilia Maciel, who lives in the area, said she isn’t surprised about who committed the crime.

“You know what? That happens a lot,” she said. “Like I said, I’m a social worker. So, it’s like the same thing with domestic violence, sexual assault. A lot of the time the crime is done by someone who knows you.”

No arrests have been made and police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

