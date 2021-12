William Shatner was reportedly involved in a nasty-looking car crash in Los Angeles today. While no one was injured, it appears that both his car -- a Mercedes SUV -- and the sedan he collided with sustained significant cosmetic damage. TMZ, who first reported the accident, have some pretty dramatic photos, along with a description of the aftermath, in which Shatner made his way over to the other car to check on the driver, and cleared the street of debris. Neither of the drivers was visibly injured and no one was taken to the hospital, according to the report.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO