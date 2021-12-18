Scottish landmarks feature in First Minister’s Christmas card

A design featuring Scottish landmarks and national symbols has been unveiled as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Christmas card.

The card has been created by artist Emily Hogarth, who has previously worked on illustrations to mark St Andrew’s Day and a new space for children at The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

The red and white design shows well known structures including the Finnieston Crane and SEC Armadillo venue in Glasgow and the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, along with thistles and a Charles Rennie Mackintosh-style rose.

It also has personal links to the First Minister, as her official residence Bute House in the Scottish capital is included in the design.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am thrilled to have such a striking design for my Christmas card this year.

“Emily Hogarth’s artwork celebrates just a few of the things that make Scotland special, and there’s no better time of year to stop and reflect on the things that make our lives a little brighter.

“After another particularly difficult year living through the Covid-19 pandemic, I hope that this card will help to lift people’s spirits, spread some festive cheer and most importantly remind us all that better days are ahead.”

The artist is based in Musselburgh, East Lothian, and has been working as a self-employed illustrator and surface designer since completing her masters at Edinburgh College of Art in 2008.

She said: “I felt very honoured to be selected. It’s been lovely to work with the Scottish Government in the past, but to be chosen by the First Minister to do the Christmas card felt very special.

“It’s more important than ever that we focus on the little things that make life better, whether that’s receiving a nice card or having chats with your friends.

“We need to remember that we’re all in this together and that good times will come again.”