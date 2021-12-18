Lady Eagles complete season series sweep of South Columbus

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen dumped South Columbus 56-12 in nonconference girls high school basketball on Friday evening.

The Lady Eagles swept the season series by 92 points and moved to 8-0 in finishing the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule. The Lady Stallions are 0-10.

Senior Maya McDonald totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead the hosts. Juniors AnnaGrey Heustess and Maegan Burney added 11 and nine points, respectively. Sophomore Zoe Smith had six rebounds, freshman Iveonna Ward five rebounds and four steals, and Heustess five rebounds.

East Bladen next plays Wilmington Ashley in the Hoggard Holiday Classic at noon on Dec. 28.