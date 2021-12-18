ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Lady Eagles complete season series sweep of South Columbus

By Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen dumped South Columbus 56-12 in nonconference girls high school basketball on Friday evening.

The Lady Eagles swept the season series by 92 points and moved to 8-0 in finishing the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule. The Lady Stallions are 0-10.

Senior Maya McDonald totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead the hosts. Juniors AnnaGrey Heustess and Maegan Burney added 11 and nine points, respectively. Sophomore Zoe Smith had six rebounds, freshman Iveonna Ward five rebounds and four steals, and Heustess five rebounds.

East Bladen next plays Wilmington Ashley in the Hoggard Holiday Classic at noon on Dec. 28.

Host West Bladen downs winless Lady Stallions 46-4

BLADENBORO — West Bladen triumphed 46-4 over South Columbus on Tuesday night in nonconference girls high school basketball. The Lady Knights may have set multiple school records. That’s four wins in a row for fifth-year head coach Brian McCleney’s cagers, and a 7-2 ledger heading into their next outing Jan. 4 at rival East Bladen.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Third straight victory boosts West Bladen to 6-2

BLADENBORO — West Bladen downed Union 46-18 on Monday night in nonconference girls high school basketball. The Lady Knights were paced by junior Rylee Chadwick’s 12 points and nine from sophomore Brookee’ Singletary. Junior Mikayla Wright added eight and freshman Kiera Lewis six. Ariyana Spearman’s 13 points...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Wooten: Wolfpack has to think outside the paint for what troubles them inside it

RALEIGH — Bad ones don’t come much worse than this. N.C. State lost to Wright State 84-70 on Tuesday night. PNC Arena was less than half full, the team had little to no zip outside of freshman Terquavion Smith, and a team 2-7 less than a week ago went back to Fairborn, Ohio and its Horizon League environs owning a sound triumph within the ACC’s heart of Tobacco Road.
RALEIGH, NC
