ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin move to third in the table with 2-1 win over Odisha

ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer champions Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Germanpreet Singh opened the scoring with his first-ever goal in the Hero ISL. Mirlan Murzaev made it 2-0 in the second...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

ISL 2021-22: ATKMB begin Juan Ferrando reign with win over NEUFC

ATK Mohun Bagan's new coach Juan Ferrando got off to a winning start as his side defeated a spirited NorthEast United FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League game at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday. Ferrando jumped ship from FC Goa after ATKMB let go of Antonio...
SOCCER
olympics.com

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC share spoils with Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC were involved in a game that had everything except a goal. The two sides played out a stalemate in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Jamshedpur FC moved to the second spot on the ISL table with...
SPORTS
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Koman
Person
Mirlan Murzaev
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isl#Mumbai City Fc#Jamshedpur Fc#Odishs
The Independent

Arsenal vs Sunderland LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction

A first senior hat-trick for Eddie Nketiah guided Arsenal to a comfortable victory over Sunderland and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.The back-up striker has reportedly turned down a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and is out of contract in the summer but shone in a 5-1 win which also saw Charlie Patino score on his first-team debut.Nketiah opened the scoring before Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead, while the in-form Nathan Broadhead scored his sixth goal in six games to pull one back for the Black Cats before the break.Any threat of a shock was extinguished within 13 minutes of the second half as Nketiah provided two smart finishes and Patino came off the bench to add the gloss with a late fifth. Relive all the reaction from the Emirates:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester clubs to battle Real Madrid for Erling Haaland

What the papers sayManchester City and Manchester United are up against Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the Sun, which writes Haaland has a £68million release clause at Dortmund. The noise around the 21-year-old’s potential Bundesliga exit reached a crescendo in recent days after he appeared to wave goodbye to his club’s fans.Everton’s acquisition of a new defender has apparently hastened the departure of Lucas Digne, 28, from Goodison Park. The Mirror says a £17 million deal has been agreed with Dynamo Kiev for Digne’s likely replacement, 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie A

Inter Milan consolidated their position at the top of Serie A courtesy of a scrappy 1-0 home win over Torino in their final match of 2021.It has been a year to remember for the Nerazzurri, ending an 11-year wait for the title under Antonio Conte but Simone Inzaghi’s team could be on the way to repeating the feat.Denzel Dumfries scored for the third time in four league matches and it was enough to secure another three points – a seventh straight Serie A success..@Inter_en closes first half of the season as 1️⃣st place! ✨What surprises you the most? ✍🏻#SerieA💎...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy