ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police seize drugs worth £1.25m during raid at harbour

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268iud_0dQXLLsX00

Cocaine, herbal cannabis and ketamine worth £1.25m have been seized by police at Larne harbour.

Detectives from the PSNI’s organised crime unit, the local policing team and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) conducted the operation on Friday evening.

They stopped a lorry in the harbour area just after 7pm and a large quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were recovered from the vehicle.

The seizure consisted of 30 kilos of herbal cannabis, seven kilos of cocaine and five kilos of ketamine, with a combined street value of approximately £1.25 million.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

He remains in police custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMQXD_0dQXLLsX00

The operation was conducted as part of the PSNI’s Op DealBreaker which aims to take drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “The criminals involved in the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland make money from the misery they inflict on the most vulnerable members of our society and they must be stopped.

We are pleased that our proactive efforts have once again made a huge dent in potential profits from this trade

“We are pleased that our proactive efforts have once again made a huge dent in potential profits from this trade.

“Our organised crime unit, alongside our partner agencies, remains determined to halt the flow of such drugs into Northern Ireland and to dismantle the organised criminal groups responsible.

“Last week saw the conviction of a HGV driver in relation to a previous similar large scale attempt to smuggle drugs through Belfast Port.

“It may seem like a quick and easy way to make money, but anyone who is asked to get involved in this type of activity should stop and think about the devastating impact it could have on themselves, their families and the wider communities.”

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call them on the non-emergency number 101.”

Comments / 5

Related
WDAM-TV

LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested and a large number of drugs and serval guns were seized during a drug bust on Tuesday morning. According to LPD, the bust happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in a residential area. Officials said it was an unusually large volume of drugs to be found in a residential neighborhood.
LAUREL, MS
allaboutarizonanews.com

Scottsdale Police Seize $9 Million Worth of Fentanyl in Record Bust

Scottsdale police have successfully taken an estimated $9M worth of fentanyl off the streets. Scottsdale police worked closely with the DEA to make the record bust of 1.7 million pills, which equates to 300 pounds of drugs. Officials are saying that removing the large quantity of drugs from consumption could...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Organised Crime#Psni#Hm Revenue#Customs#Hmrc#Hgv
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton police arrest 52 during 10-day drug operation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police said 52 suspects, piles of drugs, 18 guns, and nearly $11,000 in cash are off the streets after a 10-day crime suppression operation conducted by the South Fulton Police Department. "Statistics show that violent crimes – such as homicides, robberies, and home invasions – often...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
BBC

Northampton: Cocaine worth £78m seized by police

Cocaine valued at up to £78m has been seized from a lorry making a delivery to an industrial depot. Northamptonshire Police raided the vehicle in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on Friday. The force said it was the "biggest seizure of Class A drugs" it had made and the discovery followed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wwnytv.com

Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police said they went looking for illegal drugs and vaping products at 3 area smoke shops in Jefferson County Wednesday. The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force said it executed search warrants at Royal Smoke Shop on Factory Street in Watertown, A - Z Smoke Shop on Route 202 in the town of Watertown, and Evans Mills Smoke Shop on Johnson Road in the town of LeRay.
WATERTOWN, NY
Daily Mail

Police bust cannabis gang that used frozen meat firm as front to import £3.25m of drugs in to UK

A dramatic video shows the moment police carried out a raid on a drugs gang that used a frozen meat firm as a front to smuggle cannabis worth £3.25m into the UK. The clip, filmed on officer bodycams, shows investigators breaking down a door and arresting one of the suspects during a raid on a residential house, which eventually lead to three men being jailed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

German police incinerate cocaine worth over $300 million

Police in Germany's Bavaria region said Wednesday they have destroyed some 1.5 metric tons (1.65 U.S. tons) of cocaine with a street value of about 270 million euros ($304 million) — their biggest such operation yet. Bavaria's criminal police office said the drugs were incinerated Tuesday under heavy security...
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Significant amount of fentanyl seized in Branson drug raid

Two men are in the Taney County Jail after the execution of a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation in Branson and Taney County. Corey Allan Jackson, 39, was arrested after a raid in Branson on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Jackson is facing a charge of second degree drug trafficking and three first degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
BRANSON, MO
fayette-news.net

Peachtree City Police arrest four in drug raid

The Peachtree City Police Department initiated raids on two houses within the city on Dec. 10, uncovering sizable amounts of narcotics. Peachtree City Police Department spokesperson Chris Hyatt said that months of investigation based on anonymous complaints led detectives to issue two search warrants, one at a residence on Clarin Way near Crosstown Drive and one on Sonia Road in Peachtree City.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Independent

Seven due in court after cocaine worth more than £90m seized in port raid

Seven suspected members of a drug-smuggling ring accused of using an insider at a UK port have been arrested in an armed raid that saw the seizure of cocaine worth more than £90 million.A team from the National Crime Agency (NCA) led the raid at Sheerness port in Kent in the early hours of Monday, with 100 officers involved.Six people were arrested at the port, including a 27-year-old man who works as a security guard at the site, and a seventh man was held at his home in Hertfordshire.Around 1.2 tonnes of cocaine was seized, which has a street value...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whee.net

Police seize cash and drugs in Bassett

Timothy Edward Ross turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office on December 9, 2021, at approximately 9:00 pm. An arrest warrant for distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine was served on him. Ross is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond. Anyone...
BASSETT, VA
FOX Carolina

Cherokee Indian police seize over $147,000 worth of meth

CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee Indian police say that they seized 1.63 pounds of methamphetamine during an ongoing investigation. The estimated street value of the drugs were estimated to be around $147,872, according to police. Officers released photos of the seized meth on Facebook. Stay tuned as we work to...
CHEROKEE, NC
wkzo.com

Eight arrested, with guns and illegal drugs seized during Kalamazoo bust

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A combined law enforcement effort has resulted in eight arrests and seizure of numerous weapons and drugs in Kalamazoo. On Wednesday, investigators assigned to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) conducted an investigation in the 200 block of Whitcomb Street. They say the operation involved contacting two vehicles known to be associated with the address.
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc16.com

Nearly $250K worth of drugs seized after arrest, Salem police say

SALEM, Ore. — Nearly $250,000 worth of drugs were seized after officers arrested a man on Tuesday, according to Salem Police. Officers arrested 25-year-old Rico Anthony Russell Rigutto on a federal charge. Salem police did not say what the charge was. Rigutto's arrest was part of a partnership between...
SALEM, OR
Magic 95.1

Guns, body armor, drugs seized by Marion police

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Multiple guns, along with body armor, ammunition, illegal drugs, and cash were all found at a home in Marion. The items were found Monday when the Marion Police Department’s Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant in the 1200 block of North Logan Street.
MARION, IL
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy