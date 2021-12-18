ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

How to restore YouTube dislikes — get back those downward thumbs

By Kimberly Gedeon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere did YouTube’s dislikes go? Well, technically they didn’t go anywhere. You can still dislike videos, but the stats are invisible to you as the viewer. Creators, on the other hand, can still see them behind the scenes. Google decided to place an invisible cloak over the thumbs-down metrics because it...

The Independent

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers. Read More From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educatorsAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher levelYouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy
CNET

Roku, Google strike deal to keep YouTube on Rokus, restore YouTube TV

Roku and Google's YouTube have reached a multiyear distribution deal for Roku to offer both the main YouTube app and Google's app for its live-channel streaming service, YouTube TV, Roku said Wednesday. The agreement comes a day before Google's deadline to either reach a deal or it would cut off...
techaeris.com

YouTube TV loses Disney owned TV channels then gets them back

When YouTube TV was first introduced, many people were excited about the service, especially for its US$35 price. That was back in 2017, and the service had a fair number of channels but has since grown to add many more. With the channel growth came the price increases, and many opted to cancel the service, including us.
GeekyGadgets

ESPN and ABC are back on YouTube TV

It appears that YouTube TV’s battle with Disney is over already. The two have come to an arrangement that restores access to ESPN, FX and other Disney channels on YouTube’s streaming service. Local ABC stations will also come back. That means that the base subscription rate is returning...
laptopmag.com

How to clear Google Chrome Autofill data

Google Chrome’s autofill function is a helpful feature that has been around for as long as the browser itself. Most of the time it works perfectly, but there are other moments where it can be frustrating — such as randomly filling out boxes on sites you’ve never visited, or saving incorrect details like past addresses or wrong passwords. To change this, you’ll need to clear your browser’s autofill data, but before we tackle this, let’s first look into how Chrome’s autofill works.
hot96.com

Russia demands YouTube restore RT’s German-language channel

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s communications regulator said on Friday it had written to Google’s management team, demanding that access be immediately restored to the German-language YouTube channel of state-backed broadcaster RT. Moscow is at odds with Alphabet’s Google on a number of issues, including disputes over banned...
