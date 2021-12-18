ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Death's Door Developers React to 55 Minute Speedrun (Acid Nerve)

Cover picture for the articleDeath's Door has been out for around six months, and speedrunners have managed to finish the game in under an hour....

heypoorplayer.com

Death’s Door Review (Switch)

Hello, little crow. Looks like you’re here for a new assignment. Good — these souls don’t reap themselves, after all! Looks like it’s a special assignment for you today: a Giant Soul, perfectly ripe for the reaping! Take care of this one and you might be able to afford a little time off… hehe (don’t we all wish, amirite?). As you well know, you’ll be mortal while reaping, meaning you will age and you can die. So, get cracking, little crow — lest you perish before you can reap that soul!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Death’s Door balances a grim world with never-ending charm

There’s so much I love about Death’s Door. The isometric, top-down adventure game is full of charm and satisfying gameplay. The major thrust of the game is understanding why and how the afterlife’s Reaping Commission Headquarters exists, and this quest takes you through Death Door’s bleak yet alluring world and gets you lost in the labyrinthian dungeons that fill out the space. Under this overarching quest is a world full of thoughtful small details; through these touches, Death’s Door becomes something great.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best action-adventure game of the year: Death’s Door

The Nintendo Enthusiast game of the year awards continue! The best action-adventure game of the year award goes to the Nintendo Switch game that offered the tightest controls, intense combat, and overall highest fun factor. Nominees. Monster Hunter Rise. Death’s Door. Cyber Shadow. Persona 5 Strikers. 2021 best action-adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Death’s Door Review: When One Door Closes Another One Opens

The first time I saw video I saw of Death’s Door was the main character reading a sign. At first, I didn’t think much of what was going on in the video until the player cut the sign in half and read the sign again. Instead of it showing the full text, only the piece of the sign still up showed up in the text box. It was at this point that I knew I had to try this game.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Mark Foster
dexerto.com

Emiru’s Super Mario 64 speedrun ruined by Alinity in comical fashion

Twitch streamer Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk was in the middle of a heated Super Mario 64 speedrun when fellow streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon burst into her room, distracting her, and ending the run in the worst possible way. Emiru has moved into friend and collaborator Mizkif’s streaming...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 656: PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo -- Who Had the Best Year?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop! (and Unlocked and Beyond and NVC), IGN's podcast series! This week Daemon Hatfield is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, Jonathon Dornbush, and Seth Macy to discuss Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and everything that went down in 2021. Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Metroid Dread -- all will be discussed!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the Original Battle Royale Game, Will Be F2P in January 2022

PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game that kicked off the rise of the battle royale genre, is officially going free-to-play on January 12, 2022. This means that anyone who has ever wanted to shout out, “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner,” can now do so without so much as pulling out their wallet. This is obviously a big change for PUBG, and we’re here to break down what exactly this means for new and existing players.
VIDEO GAMES
#Devolver Digital
IGN

Meowster Chief Comes to Halo Infinite - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Meowster Chief is officially in Halo Infinite! IGN spoke with Rebekah Saltsman at Finji, the publishers behind Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Tunic, on Indie Game becoming absurdly expensive to make. IGN exclusive reveal of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths, Dark Horse's latest comic book spinoff, is a follow-up to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, a book which acted as a direct prequel to the main game. This story, however, is specifically a prequel to the upcoming DLC expansion Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, which thrusts main protagonist Eivor into the mythological realm of Svartalfheim to live out the exploits of the Norse gods. In short, this isn't your typical Assassin's Creed adventure. Ghost of Christmas Present Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Part 1: No Escape - Dark Pictures: Little Hope

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The No Escape scene of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope. 0:00:00 - Intro Sequence 0:04:10 - Family Tragedy 0:20:00 - Curator Intro 0:25:50 - Funeral Scene 0:26:50 - Everyone Wakes Up 0:33:45 - Angela & Daniel Reunite with the Group 0:42:30 - The Group Meets Vince & Continue Forward 0:55:40 - Flashback Sequence 0:59:00 - Curator Weighs In.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Use Custom Loadouts in Warzone's Battle Royale mode

In Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, loadouts work a bit differently compared to how they did in Verdansk. Specifically, you won't immediately have access to your precious custom loadout at the start of the game. This change means you'll have to get used to the floor loot around Caldera and survive the first couple of minutes before loadouts become available. Here's everything you need to know about using custom loadouts in Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Project Haven - Developer Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Join a member of the development team for a look at gameplay from Project Haven, the upcoming squad tactics game. The video gives a look at an encounter where the game's heroes are ambushed by enemies and showcases some gameplay tactics, including a look at weapons and more, that can be used to navigate the situation. Project Haven is slated for release on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Our Most-Played Switch Games of 2021 - NVC 591

Welcome to the final Nintendo Voice Chat for 2021! Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, Kat Bailey, and Brian Altano as they look at their most-played Switch games of 2021. Plus, a recap of the Indie World presentation, the new Analogue Pocket handheld, Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay hints, and more. We'll see you back here in 2022! 00:00:00 - Welcome! 00:00:55 - Tribute to NES Designer Masayuki Uemura 00:08:22 - Nintendo Indie World Recap 00:15:49 - Analogue Pocket Talk! 00:28:15 - Nintendo Switch Year In Review: Our Stats! 00:40:15 - Nintendo News Rundown 00:56:40 - Kat Take 01:05:00 - What We've Been Playing 01:15:10 - Question Block.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite's Holiday Event Is Basically a Gaming Advent Calendar

Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event has officially launched and it features holiday-themed rewards for players to unwrap each day. The "in-game Halo advent calendar" is rolling out at just the right moment, as the days are quite literally numbered on everyone's traditional Christmas calendars. Halo's virtual alternative will offer an exciting boost to those final days, with daily rewards up for grabs from December 21 through to December 30, per Halo Waypoint.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get and Use Skulls

Skulls are the most challenging collectible to find in the Halo franchise. Halo Infinite's skulls are no different. In this how-to guide, you'll get tips on how to find skulls in Halo Infinite as well as learn how to use skulls once you've collected them. If you want to see...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Part 2: Intrusion - Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for Intrusion scene of The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan. 00:00 - Back on The Duke 09:50 - Intruders Sequence 27:30 - Curator Weighs In 29:00 - Entering the Man Of Medan 37:35 - Escape.
VIDEO GAMES

