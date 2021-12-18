Death's Door Developers React to 55 Minute Speedrun (Acid Nerve)

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Meowster Chief is officially in Halo Infinite! IGN spoke with Rebekah Saltsman at Finji, the publishers behind Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Tunic, on Indie Game becoming absurdly expensive to make. IGN exclusive reveal of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths, Dark Horse's latest comic book spinoff, is a follow-up to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, a book which acted as a direct prequel to the main game. This story, however, is specifically a prequel to the upcoming DLC expansion Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, which thrusts main protagonist Eivor into the mythological realm of Svartalfheim to live out the exploits of the Norse gods. In short, this isn't your typical Assassin's Creed adventure. Ghost of Christmas Present Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
