Artist Kehinde Wiley Launches Limited Edition Apparel & Merch Collection

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Kehinde Wiley recently launched a limited-edition apparel and merchandise collection featuring a selection of his personal favorite compositions from his archive. Wiley is most known for his highly naturalistic paintings of African Americans, frequently referencing the work of Old Master paintings. Fans may recognize Wiley’s 2018 portrait of former President...

