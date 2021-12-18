Artist Kehinde Wiley Launches Limited Edition Apparel & Merch Collection

Following the success of his 2019 signature shoe launch and introduction of the Tyshawn Low model earlier this year, adidas Skateboarding unveils Tyshawn Jones’ signature apparel capsule. In the short timeframe that Tyshawn has become the icon we know today, one thing has been constant: New York City. As a celebration of his ongoing success in skateboarding and beyond, the collection empowers the next generation to dream big, work hard, and become an icon of their own.The four-piece skate-ready apparel capsule pays homage to Tyshawn’s home borough of the Bronx and is a reflection of premiere team rider’s relaxed yet infectious style arriving with the signature Tyshawn Trefoil emblazoned in gold. Once again harnessing the influence of his city, the Pro skateboarder chose to co-design a NYC staple winter-ready Tyshawn Puff Jacket, a standalone testament of modern design meets comfort that endures the cold. The matching Tyshawn Sweat Top & Pant sports pinstriping design cues that’s a subtle nod to the Yankees while the collegiate green on the Tyshawn Basketball Short is an ode to his first signature colorway, rounding out the mix and match collection that reinforces Tyshawn’s personal style.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO