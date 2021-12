Monty Williams can finally talk about it. The Suns head coach spoke with honor and humility about being selected to the Team USA coaching staff for a second time. “It’s an unreal honor and opportunity to serve my country and be a part of USA Basketball,” Williams said. “To be asked to be back again is really cool because I’ve always felt like a lot of coaches, many coaches should get a chance to experience it. If I was asked again, I never wanted to take that chance from somebody else, but it’s too cool of an opportunity to turn down.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO