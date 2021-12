For the third week in a row, there is some frustration with the Dallas Cowboys. The team visited the New York Giants and escaped with a disappointing margin of victory against at team they should have dominated. Similarly desultory results also characterized the first two games of the long road trip they just finished. In all three games, they faced backup quarterbacks and should have put together blowouts, but against the New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team, and the Giants they only managed one- or two-score wins. Dak Prescott and the offense continue to struggle, and only phenomenal, and probably unsustainable, defensive performances have kept them alive. They are limping into the playoffs and look far from ready to face the expected competition joining them from the NFC.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO