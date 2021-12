The latest readings from wastewater facilities across Houston show a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 throughout the metropolitan and surrounding areas. The City of Houston SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Monitoring Dashboard, launched in September, shows cumulative and station by station data from wastewater samples taken from 39 wastewater treatment facilities spread through the city. Cross-referenced with historical data from the Houston Health Department, Houston Water, Rice University and the Baylor College of Medicine, the dashboard tracks the local viral load and estimated positivity rate, updating weekly with new sample findings that allow local epidemiologists to track the movement and prevalence of COVID-19 and its variants in the city.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO