ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hzYa_0dQXJq0y00

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will face the Jackson State Tigers in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina State comes into this one after finishing the season 6-5 and will be looking to make a statement against the 11-1 Tigers. Meanwhile, Jackson State cruised along this season with Dion Sanders coaching and they might be looking ahead to next year after securing the number one recruit in the nation.

Tune in to the Celebration Bowl today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

SC State vs. Jackson State

  • When: Saturday, December 18
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football Bowl Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

SC State vs. Jackson State (-11)

O/U: 42.5

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Top QB Prospect Signs With South Carolina

The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Jackson State#South Carolina State#Connected Tv#American Football#The Jackson State Tigers#Sc State#Abc Live Stream#Cbs#Fox#Acc Network#Big 10 Network#Espnu#Fubotv#Tv Devices#Apple Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Alabama Football Auburn#Notre Dame#Ohio State
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
caneswarning.com

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss discusses Miami football visit

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss is taking some time with his family and still seems ready to announce his college destination on January 8 at the Army All-American Bowl. Moss visited the Miami football program earlier this month and was quoted by Blair Angulo of 247 Sports discussing his visit to Coral Gables.
MIAMI, FL
The Commercial Appeal

Here are some teams Memphis basketball might be interested in scheduling after Tennessee game was called off

Welcome back to the Tigers Basketball newsletter, the last edition for 2021. Today, Tigers beat writer Jason Munz. The newsletter will return in January:  Memphis is motivated to make up for the opportunity it missed when a pair of positive COVID-19 tests among players on its roster nixed a neutral-site game with Tennessee.  ...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy