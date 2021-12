Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. If you've noticed Bobby Lashley softening as a heel of late, it turns out there is a reason for it. "If you watch the show you certainly get the impression that Bobby Lashley is going babyface. They played a total babyface video package for him at the pay-per-view, yeah. So, I mean it’s been feeling like that’s been in the cards and then he has to beat three guys to get in [to the Day 1 WWE Title match], I mean that’s a total babyface move."

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO