Public Safety

Killer Finally Reveals Burial Spot of Victim He Mistook for Rupert Murdoch’s Wife

By Corbin Bolies
 4 days ago
The body of an English woman who was killed after she was mistaken to be media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s wife may finally be found—almost 52 years after her death. Muriel McKay...

