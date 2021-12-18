How to watch Tiger Woods this weekend, PNC Championship live stream, TV channel, when do Tiger and Charlie play?
Tiger Woods will be making his return to the golf course this weekend with no better partner than his son, Charlie Woods, in the PNC Championship.
This will be the first time Tiger Woods will play in a championship since he suffered major injuries from a car crash in Los Angeles. Tiger and Charlie will tee off at 12:18 p.m. ET from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
This will be one that everyone will want to see, so don’t miss it, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.
PNC Championship
- When: Saturday, December 18
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
PNC Championship Tee Times
Tee time Teams
10:30 a.m. Rich Beem, Michael Beem
10:30 a.m. Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo
10:42 a.m. Nick Price, Greg Price
10:42 a.m. Stewart Cink, Reagan Cink
10:54 a.m. Vijay Singh, Qass Singh
10:54 a.m. Gray Player, Jordan Player
11:06 a.m. Tom Watson, Michael Watson
11:06 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington
11:18 a.m. Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk
11:18 a.m. Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman
11:30 a.m. Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara
11:30 a.m. David Duval, Brady Duval
11:42 a.m. Bubba Watson, Wayne Ball
11:42 a.m. Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino
11:54 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kuchar
11:54 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Karl Stenson
12:06 p.m. Nelly Korda, Petr Korda
12:06 p.m. John Daly, John Daly II
12:18 p.m. Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas
12:18 p.m. Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods
