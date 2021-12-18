How to watch Tiger Woods this weekend, PNC Championship live stream, TV channel, when do Tiger and Charlie play?

Tiger Woods will be making his return to the golf course this weekend with no better partner than his son, Charlie Woods, in the PNC Championship.

This will be the first time Tiger Woods will play in a championship since he suffered major injuries from a car crash in Los Angeles. Tiger and Charlie will tee off at 12:18 p.m. ET from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

This will be one that everyone will want to see, so don’t miss it, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

PNC Championship

When: Saturday, December 18

Saturday, December 18 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC

Golf Channel, NBC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

PNC Championship Tee Times

Tee time Teams

10:30 a.m. Rich Beem, Michael Beem

10:30 a.m. Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo

10:42 a.m. Nick Price, Greg Price

10:42 a.m. Stewart Cink, Reagan Cink

10:54 a.m. Vijay Singh, Qass Singh

10:54 a.m. Gray Player, Jordan Player

11:06 a.m. Tom Watson, Michael Watson

11:06 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington

11:18 a.m. Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk

11:18 a.m. Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman

11:30 a.m. Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara

11:30 a.m. David Duval, Brady Duval

11:42 a.m. Bubba Watson, Wayne Ball

11:42 a.m. Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino

11:54 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kuchar

11:54 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Karl Stenson

12:06 p.m. Nelly Korda, Petr Korda

12:06 p.m. John Daly, John Daly II

12:18 p.m. Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas

12:18 p.m. Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.