College Sports

McMillan's commit shows trust in direction of program

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Arizona struggled in Jedd Fisch’s first season at Arizona due in large part to needing to overhaul the roster. Although it is no fault of the current players, Kevin Sumlin clearly struggled to recruit the type of player necessary to win at this...

247sports.com

