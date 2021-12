When Houston Clear Lake Top100 cornerback Julian Humphrey got the word last month that he was being invited to the All-American Bowl, it caught him off guard. "Whenever Steve Wiltfong called me and said 'I want to personally invite you to to the All-American Bowl,' I was like 'woah,'" Humphrey said. "It has always been a dream because you see all your favorite NFL players, and you know they all went to that game. It is an honor to be invited to the All-American Bowl. I always wanted to be in it and now that I am, it is crazy. I am just thankful."

