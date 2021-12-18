Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr., Stetson alum, sends tweet that he's OK following scary injury Thursday

Donald Parham Jr. wants to let everyone know he's doing OK.

The Los Angeles Chargers tight end, a Lakeland native and Stetson University alum, suffered a scary-looking injury during Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parham appeared to catch a 5-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head hit into the ground. He appeared to lose consciousness.

He tweeted out from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center that he's doing OK. Parham's tweet, sent late Friday afternoon, read: "I'll all good, errbody... you know nothing can hold a real one down! But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone... It means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well being!"

ESPN reported Parham was diagnosed with a concussion and was resting comfortably at the hospital. The Chargers released a statement that Parham was expected to be released later Friday from the hospital.