ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr., Stetson alum, sends tweet that he's OK following scary injury Thursday

By Jonathan Tully, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftDkD_0dQXI0ba00

Donald Parham Jr. wants to let everyone know he's doing OK.

The Los Angeles Chargers tight end, a Lakeland native and Stetson University alum, suffered a scary-looking injury during Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parham appeared to catch a 5-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head hit into the ground. He appeared to lose consciousness.

When it happened:Chargers tight end and Stetson alum Donald Parham Jr. suffers scary injury vs. Chiefs

Stetson fans know:Stetson community reacts to Donald Parham injury: 'He's got this'

He tweeted out from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center that he's doing OK. Parham's tweet, sent late Friday afternoon, read: "I'll all good, errbody... you know nothing can hold a real one down! But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone... It means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well being!"

ESPN reported Parham was diagnosed with a concussion and was resting comfortably at the hospital. The Chargers released a statement that Parham was expected to be released later Friday from the hospital.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Star DE Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without a top defensive player on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will miss the team’s next game due to COVID-19. Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley announced that DE Joey Bosa, who is being placed on Reserve/COVID,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stetson University#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefs Stetson#Espn
NBC Sports

Jimmy Johnson: There was “a lot of backstabbing” of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

In his only interview since being fired early Thursday, former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that he recently spoke to Jimmy Johnson, the last coach to follow a highly-successful college career with a highly-successful NFL career. Appearing on Fox’s Sunday pregame show, Johnson said some things that shed some light on the things that Meyer surely said to Johnson.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

694
Followers
345
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy