Welcome to your mom’s basement (aka your room with all your cool stuff). I bet you thought you would get to start out flying the Milano. Not so fast, Star Lord. In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version, you get to start as a younger Peter Quill, hanging out in your basement bedroom. Enjoy the flashback; you get to see your mom again, so happy points there. I wasn’t expecting it, but I actually liked that we get to see a bit of Peter’s memories of his time on Earth. Of course, he’s just lounging around listening to music, but the backstory exposure helps make this game good.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO