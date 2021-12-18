KPD: Man sustains possible life-threatening injuries after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department said a man is in custody after stealing an unlocked vehicle and attempting to flee from officers. KPD said that the theft happened around 7 a.m. on Dec. 20. The victim reported her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Pilot gas station at 2518 North Broadway. The victim stated that she had left her car unlocked and her keys in the ignition while she entered the store. Her car was gone by the time she returned.

