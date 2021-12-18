KPD: Man sustains possible life-threatening injuries after shooting

LOUDON, Tenn. — Six people are facing charges in connection to a 15-year-old who was missing for nearly a month in Loudon. The teen was reported missing from his mother and stepfather's Loudon home on Sunday, Oct. 10, according to a post from District Attorney General Russell Johnson. He was found by law enforcement on Nov. 5, after an intensive search by the Loudon Police Department with assistance from the District Attorney General’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, and many first responders and volunteers.
Comments / 0