ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

KPD: Man sustains possible life-threatening injuries after shooting

WBIR
WBIR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital with "possibly life-threatening" injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

SPD: Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after falling from a moving vehicle, the Sevierville Police Department said. Officers responded to a call regarding an injured woman who reportedly had fallen from a moving vehicle on Highway 66 (Winfield Dunn Parkway) around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to SPD.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Woman found dead after Friendsville mobile home fire

Blount County authorities are looking into the circumstances behind the death of a woman found in a burned mobile home in Friendsville. According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, authorities were alerted about 6:15 p.m. Monday about the blaze on Hamil Road. "Firefighters with Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and Greenback...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

KPD: Knoxville man arrested after car chase in stolen vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department said a man is in custody after stealing an unlocked vehicle and attempting to flee from officers. KPD said that the theft happened around 7 a.m. on Dec. 20. The victim reported her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Pilot gas station at 2518 North Broadway. The victim stated that she had left her car unlocked and her keys in the ignition while she entered the store. Her car was gone by the time she returned.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Six people facing charges in connection to missing Loudon teenager case

LOUDON, Tenn. — Six people are facing charges in connection to a 15-year-old who was missing for nearly a month in Loudon. The teen was reported missing from his mother and stepfather's Loudon home on Sunday, Oct. 10, according to a post from District Attorney General Russell Johnson. He was found by law enforcement on Nov. 5, after an intensive search by the Loudon Police Department with assistance from the District Attorney General’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, and many first responders and volunteers.
LOUDON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kpd#Violent Crimes Unit
WBIR

KCSO: One person hurt after accidental shooting in store

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Office said that one person is hurt after an accidental discharge inside a Kohl's in Farragut. KCSO said that a weapon on the person accidentally fired, injuring them. KCSO said that they do not have an update on the individual's condition at this time.
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

Morristown PD trying to locate missing 17-year-old

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said that investigators are trying to locate 17-year-old Jaydin Phipps. Police said that Phipps is described as a white male with red hair, 5’11 tall, and weighs 145lbs. Phipps was last seen near the Alpha-area McDonalds, police said. If you have...
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

New Market police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The New Market Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing 16-year-old girl Saturday. They said Emily Faith Champ was last seen Dec. 14 driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio sedan. Police said that the car has dark, tinted windows and a purple decal on the back windshield with the initials "ECF." It also has Tennessee license plates — DFM-988.
NEW MARKET, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro Fire: Everyone safe, including pets, after house fire in Powell

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a house fire at 1111 Granville Conner Road in Powell around 4:10 p.m. According to Rural Metro Fire, crews found the garage of the house was fully engulfed in flames. While crews were able to stop the spread of the fire, the house still suffered heavy damage from the fire and smoke.
POWELL, TN
WBIR

THP: 1 person killed after collision sent them into the path of a semi-truck on I-40 in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after several vehicles crashed on Interstate 40 in the Crossville area Thursday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Cookeville branch said it happened on eastbound I-40 at mile marker 322 Thursday. THP said two vehicles were traveling east when they hit each other, causing one of the vehicles to cross the median onto the westbound side.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro Fire responding to house fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire is currently responding to a house fire reported at 10808 Farragut Hills Boulevard in Knoxville. The fire was reported Friday afternoon. Rural Metro Fire said there were people at the house at the time of the fire but they were able to get out safely.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy