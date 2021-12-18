ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Tennessee-Memphis Cancelation

By Jake Nichols
 4 days ago
Bridgestone Arena took on a totally different tune just moments before Tennessee’s tip-off against Memphis on Saturday.

The game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.

Still, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes elected to have his team scrimmage so that the UT fans already inside would have something to watch.

While the players stretched, Barnes spoke to media members about the cancelation and how it compares to the SEC Tournament cancelation against Alabama in 2020.

VolunteerCountry

How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Tennessee-No. 6 Arizona

The 19th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for its final game before the start of conference play, playing No. 6 Arizona Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. This is Tennessee's first game since their midweek bout with USC Upstate last week, as the Memphis game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tigers' program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Everything Josh Heupel Said On Wednesday Ahead of Holiday Break For Vols

“Merry Christmas to absolutely everybody in Vol Nation – fans, players, staff here on campus. The last 11 months have been absolutely fantastic for myself, and my family and we’re so blessed to be here and just appreciate everything that you guys have done and wish you a Merry Christmas. "Finishing up our bowl practice here this morning as far as here in Knoxville and excited about what our guys have done. Last five or six days (we’ve) gotten more into the preparation for Purdue and I think we’re in a great spot. Excited for a couple days off for these guys. They get a chance to go home and then meet up on Christmas day with them back at the bowl site. Looking forward to that and ready to go play some ball here on the 30th.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Josh Heupel Discusses Florida Transfer Gerald Mincey

Gerald Mincey surprised Tennessee coaches by committing to them during an official visit earlier this month. At the time, the Tennessee staff was still working through transfer portal evaluations, including Mincey's, but in the end, they decided to take the Florida transfer. During his final press conference before Christmas break, Josh Heupel discussed what Mincey brings to Knoxville.
FLORIDA STATE
VolunteerCountry

Everything Rick Barnes Said Heading Into Showdown With No. 6 Arizona

The No. 19 Tennessee Vols (8-2) men's basketball team will host the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-0) in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Vols did not get to play their most recent scheduled game due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Memphis Tigers program that led to a cancelation. Tennessee-Memphis was scheduled to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the reborn in-state rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Navy Shuler Details Decision to Transfer to Tennessee

Yesterday afternoon, Tennessee Volunteer legacy, Navy Shuler announced his decision to transfer from Appalachian State to Tennessee. The son of former Tennessee standout quarterback Heath Shuler, Navy will look to make his own legacy in Knoxville while growing and developing under Joey Halze and Josh Heupel. On Monday, Shuler detailed his decision to choose Tennessee with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
