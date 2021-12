MIAMI — No one is clamoring to watch the Pacers. That much is evident by the franchise's abysmal attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is the second-worst in the league. But when Washington's game at Brooklyn was postponed due to the Nets' COVID-19 outbreak, Indiana was thrown a bone by the NBA. The Pacers, a team that hardly anyone watches — or can watch due to a local blackout as Sinclair Bally Sports and streaming services (like YoutubeTV and Hulu) continue their dispute — would have...

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO