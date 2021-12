The Los Angeles Kings split their back-to-back games this weekend, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes yesterday, before beating the Washington Capitals tonight. In their loss to the Hurricanes, the Kings got down early and couldn’t recover. They allowed an early goal, unsuccessfully challenged it and then got scored against on the ensuing power play to go down 2-0 under two minutes into the game. Carolina added to their lead in the second period and while Blake Lizotte got Los Angeles on the board, they still fell 5-1.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO