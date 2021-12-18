Vermont H.S. sports scores for Saturday, December 18: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .

►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com . Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Mount Mansfield 46, Colchester 45

MM: Jada Diamond 12 points. Cherise Shamp 10 points. Meadow Worthley 9 points. Allie Fullem 8 points.

C: Nicole Norton 14 points. Ryleigh Garrow 13 points .Meghan Thompson 12 points.

Note: Trailing 45-43 with 8.8 seconds left, Worthley grabbed a defensive rebound off a missed foul shot, dribbled up court and found Cherise, who nailed the game-winning 3 from the top of the key at the buzzer. ... Norton and Thompson each had four 3s for the Lakers.

Mount Abraham 43, Fair Haven 22

MTA: Maia Jensen 15 points. Madison Gile 8 points. Lucy Parker 7 points. Abby Reen 7 points.

FH: Lily Briggs 7 points. Tegan Hoard 6 points.

Note: Mount Abraham outscored Fair Haven 23-5 in the second half, including 8-0 in the final period.

St. Johnsbury 49, Brattleboro 18

North-South tournament at Rutland

Essex 75, Mount Anthony 27

E: Paige Winter 20 points. Macy Hutton 20 points.

Champlain Valley 39, Rutland 27

CV: Shelby Companion 15 points. Addi Hunter 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.

R: Karsyn Bellomo 12 points.

Note: CVU led 32-21 through three quarters.

Northfield 45, Randolph 25

Boys basketball

South Burlington 74, Brattleboro 41

SB: Khalon Taylor 21 points. Jack Mayer 12 points. Ryan Sweet 10 points. Alex Gordon 8 points. Ethan Sandberg 8 points.

B: Cameron Frost 14 points. Tate Chamberlain 12 points.

Note: Host South Burlington outscored Brattleboro 27-11 in the second quarter to seize a 47-23 halftime lead. Mayer made four 3s for his 12 points for the Wolves.

North-South tournament at Rutland

Essex 58, Mount Anthony 56

E: Thomas Price 17 points. Andrew Goodrich 17 points. Walker Root 11 points.

MAU: Braeden Billert 17 points. Austin Grogan 13 points. Carter Thompson 11 points.

Note: Essex tied the game with 1.4 seconds to go, and then Root tipped the ensuing inbounds pass and laid it in at the buzzer for the stunning win. Essex had trailed by as many as 16 points earlier in the contest.

Rutland 68, Champlain Valley 44

R: Braeden Elnicki 16 points. Slade Postemski 11 points, 9 rebounds. Luke DelBianco 11 points. Eli Pockette 11 points. Jack Coughlin 11 points.

CV: Alex Provost 13 points.

Note: Rutland used a 19-10 run to take a five-point into halftime. A 17-4 third quarter helped Rutland to full control. Elnicki came off the bench to nail four 3s.

Girls hockey

Spaulding 4, Burlington/Colchester 0

S: Corrina Moulton 1G. Rebecca McKelvey 1G, 1A. Molly Parker 1G. Chelsea Bell 2A. Ruby Harrington 1A. Ellie Parker 1A. Zoe Tewksbury 1A. Mattie Cetin 6 saves.

Note: Ahead 1-0, Spaulding killed off three straight penalties in the second period.

Essex 3, South Burlington 2 (OT)

E: Gillian Bruyns 1G, 1A. Nielsa Maddalena 1G, 1A. Ella Gibbs 1G. Ashley Stempek 2A. Kelsan Carter 14 saves.

SB: Sabrina Brunet 2G. Sofia Richland 1A. Amber Rousseau 34 saves.

Note: Maddalena scored the game-winning off a rebound with less than a minute to play in OT.

BFA-St. Albans 3, Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 1

B: Caroline Bliss 1G, 1A. Jodie Gratton 1G, 1A. Rachel Needleman 1G. Seneca Lamos 1A. Aylah Shea 2A.

C/M: Hannah Schmid 1G. Rosie Brien 1A.

Note: In her first varsity start, Erin Jackson picked up the win in the Comet net.

Rutland 9, Hartford 4

Woodstock at Harwood/Northfield, ppd.

Dr. Butsch Tournament at Central VT Civic Center

Missisquoi vs. Burr and Burton, ppd.

Boys hockey

Woodstock 7, Northfield 2

Rutland 3, Burr and Burton 1

R: Patrick Cooley 1G, 1A.

South Burlington at Middlebury, ppd.

St. Johnsbury at Brattleboro, 4:45 p.m.

U-32 at Mount Mansfield, ppd.

Champlain Valley at Stowe, ppd.

Missisquoi at Milton, ppd.

Burlington at Colchester, canceled

Doc Tulip Holiday Classic at Collins Perley

BFA-St. Albans 7, Spaulding 1

B: Aiden Savoy 4G, 1A. Camden Johnson 1G, 2A. Levi Webb 1G. Corbin Schreindorfer 1G. Tom Wilbur 2A. Sean Beauregard 2A. Collin Audy 1A. Gavin Fraties 1A. Ezra Lanfear 1A. Mike Telfer 17 saves. Deagan Rathburn 4 saves.

S: Brady Lamberti 1G. Ellison Fortin 30 saves.

Note: The Bobwhites scored on their first two shots on target and led 6-0 through two periods.

Essex vs. Canton (N.Y.), canceled

Indoor track and field

Full results: athletic.net .

SUNDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Men’s basketball

Vermont at Northeastern, canceled

Women's basketball

Vermont at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m.

(Subject to change)

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. sports scores for Saturday, December 18: See how your favorite team fared