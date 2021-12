More than a third of renters spend money doing up their landlord’s property and nearly one in seven fork out more than £1,000, a new study found. Research by SpareRoom found that 34 per cent of tenants have paid for upgrades to their rental properties.The flat-sharing website said one in five choose to do so as they cannot afford to buy their own home.It found that people spending more time at home because of the pandemic and rising house prices were the leading reasons for such spending, as 79 per cent of those who spent money on their rental properties...

HOUSE RENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO