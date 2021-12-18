ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Man charged after crash kills Fort Wayne woman inside home

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged in a 2020 crash that killed a Fort Wayne woman inside her home.

Marquel Bright, 31, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The charge was filed nearly a year after Gwendolyn Martin, 63, was killed when a Chrysler Pacifica crashed into her home. Martin was pinned under the vehicle, which was fully inside the residence.

Bright has been in the Allen County Jail since Nov. 22 on charges of criminal confinement, kidnapping, strangulation and domestic battery in a separate case.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Bright. He’s due in court Monday in the latest case.

Witnesses told police that the driver and a female passenger crawled out of the minivan and ran, according to a court document. They said the driver hit witnesses who tried to keep them from leaving.

Bright told investigators that he left the crash scene because witnesses were threatening him, including one with a gun, the affidavit states.

He said he went to an aunt’s house nearby and then to his father’s house in Indianapolis.

Man convicted of killing clerk sentenced to life in prison

