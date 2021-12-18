2 killed, 13 wounded in string of 6 shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a string of six separate shootings in Baltimore on Friday, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that five people were shot in the city’s Penn North neighborhood on Friday night. A 36-year-old man was killed in that shooting, police said.

Police also responded to a quadruple shooting in the Upton neighborhood and a triple shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood earlier Friday. One person was killed in the Upton shooting, police said.