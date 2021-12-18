ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2 killed, 13 wounded in string of 6 shootings in Baltimore

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a string of six separate shootings in Baltimore on Friday, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that five people were shot in the city’s Penn North neighborhood on Friday night. A 36-year-old man was killed in that shooting, police said.

Police also responded to a quadruple shooting in the Upton neighborhood and a triple shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood earlier Friday. One person was killed in the Upton shooting, police said.

Comments / 14

Andy LaPointe
4d ago

they need to up the quota to 365 killings as to have 1 a day for the year. a new goal for the thugs.what a shame! Scott and Mosbey need to be replaced

Reply(1)
6
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy