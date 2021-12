Ons Jabeur is a Tunisian professional tennis player. Her current ranking according to the Women’s Tennis Association is World No.10. She has won one singles title till date. Recently Ons posted a devastating news on her Twitter handle! In the post she said that she has been tested positive for COVID 19. She further said that she is experiencing strong symptoms but she will be bach soon. Currently she has been isolated in Tunisia.

TENNIS ・ 19 HOURS AGO