ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'A turning point': Quidditch leagues to change name; Rowling's transphobic comments, copyright issues cited

By Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Quidditch leagues inspired by the magical game from "Harry Potter" will be dropping their name to both distance themselves from J.K. Rowling's "anti-trans positions" and avoid trademark concerns, the leagues said.

US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch released a joint statement saying the leagues have started the process of choosing a new name for the real-life version of the game – a contact sport with broomsticks that resembles soccer and field hockey.

Rowling, author of the beloved series, made headlines last summer after writing multiple social media posts voicing her opinions on the trans community.

She has continued to double down after the posts were widely perceived as transphobic and misinformative , leading many "Harry Potter" stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – who played the Golden Trio: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasely – to speak out in support of the trans community. Rowling's comments have also left many longtime fans, including fans from the trans community, grappling with their love for the series and reaction to its creator's views.

In addition, Warner Bros., the production company behind the "Harry Potter" movies, has the trademark on "quidditch," which could limit the sport's expansion, broadcast and sponsorship opportunities, league officials said.

Trans fans react: 'Harry Potter' fans are grappling with J.K. Rowling's legacy after her transphobic comment

What happened?: What's a TERF and why is 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling being called one?

The leagues will conduct surveys in the next few months before deciding on a new name for the sport, which was originally adapted from the wizarding world in 2005 at Vermont's Middlebury College by Xander Manshel and Alex Benepe, according to the statement.

"I'm thrilled that USQ and MLQ are moving in this direction," Benepe said in the statement. "Big changes like this don't come without risk, but I've been a strong advocate for making this move for a long time."

The leagues said they hope a name change will "help them continue to distance themselves from (Rowling)...who has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years."

With a gender-maximum rule that says teams can not have more than four players of the same gender on the field at the same time, the leagues said their sport "has developed a reputation as one of the most progressive sports in the world on gender equality and inclusivity." The name change will help the sport continue to move in this direction, league officials said.

"The new name and branding will bring US Quidditch into its next phase while advancing our goal of growing a sport that is supportive and inclusive of everyone," Fabiana Echeverria, a USQ marketing manager, said in the statement. "This is an exciting time for the sport and I can’t wait to see where it takes us."

Voices: Do J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments taint her new book, 'Troubled Blood'?

J.K. Rowling returns human rights award: Kerry Kennedy calls her statements 'transphobic'

"I believe quidditch is at a turning point," USQ executive director Mary Kimball said in a statement. "We can continue the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can make big moves and really propel this sport forward into its next phase."

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'A turning point': Quidditch leagues to change name; Rowling's transphobic comments, copyright issues cited

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

J.K. Rowling doesn’t get to return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fanatics rejoice! Your favourite characters are returning to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. But don’t expect to see J.K. Rowling. It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone graced our screens and made the boy who lived a household name. In celebration, Warner Bros. are reuniting the cast in what will be a nostalgic trip that is not to be missed.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
wfav951.com

J.K. Rowling Faces Criticism For Continued Transphobic Comments

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has doubled down on her views regarding the trans community. This time, she retweeted an article titled, “‘Absurdity’ Of Police Logging Rapists As Women,” which references how police in Scotland are now recording rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
NME

US Quidditch to change name following JK Rowling anti-trans controversy

Quidditch is to undergo a major rebranding in America, including a change of name, following Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s anti-trans stance. The governing body of the sport, which is taken from the hugely popular wizarding books, has released a statement on the rebrand as the result of the author’s ongoing comments against trans people.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transphobic#Copyright#Racism#Us Quidditch#Major League Quidditch#Warner Bros#Middlebury College#Usq#Mlq
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Trailer: Watch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint’s Emotional Return to Hogwarts

Accio, trailer! At long last, HBO Max has released the much-anticipated preview of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” its upcoming special that will reunite the actors and filmmakers from the eight-movie series, which will stream on Jan. 1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which kicked off the film arm of the Wizarding World, was released in November 2001 — and the special will commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will reunite actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was taped at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. It will feature talent...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
Popculture

Emma Watson Movie Leaving Netflix in January

While Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, she has some other noteworthy acting credits under her belt as well. One of the most prestigious films she acted in was Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, which was a fictional account of real events surrounding a series of robberies in Los Angeles in the 2000s. If you missed the 2013 drama, be sure to catch it before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 17.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

323K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy