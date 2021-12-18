ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bob's Burgers' Actor Reportedly Fired After Alleged Capitol Riot Involvement

By Michael Hein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jay Johnston has reportedly been fired from the cast of Bob's Burgers after it was revealed that he participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnston has been the voice of Jimmy Pesto on Bob's Burgers for about a decade now, and is also...

Comments / 188

art logue
4d ago

Is meanwhile we still have Maxine waters completely unpunished. After all she just went to Minneapolis and instructed people on how to properly riot and loot. No double standard here is there?

Reply(44)
87
Sheila Saltsman
4d ago

Irresponsible reporting, calling half (arguably more) of Americans domestic terrorists. Horrible decision on shows part to fire an employee based on political beliefs.

Reply(22)
32
hammer of justice 1776
3d ago

did he actually enter the capital building or was he just standing around outside, maybe he should have gone to Chicago or Minneapolis or Portland and looted Nike Town or Best buy.

Reply
26
