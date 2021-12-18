'Bob's Burgers' Actor Reportedly Fired After Alleged Capitol Riot Involvement

Bob’s Burgers has been renewed for a 13th season, but many critics say it is a mistake. There is a wide gap between viewership and show quality that exists in shows that have a long-standing trach record of steady viewers. If a show is on air for decades and has a large following, even if the show suffers from a downward change in content and writing, but the fans of the show still watch in large numbers, the show goes on. The networks simply must make money off what is working, and in their eyes, numbers are the only thing that matters. Bob’s Burgers, like The Simpsons, has always been a show that had the ability to rope in star actors like Jon Hamm and John Oliver, but as of late, the show has been fewer guest stars. Some argue that the show is left behind by the writers and producers who are busy working on other projects like Central Park and The Great North. There has no doubt been some changes that have happened in terms of the overall quality of the show. This tends to be the issue when a shows premise rests on the characters never again. Sure, it is absolutely comforting to know that Stewie will always be an infant within the confines of Family Guy, but you better have an endless well of writers to draw up fascinating new ways to display Stewie’s sinister plots for his established character each week.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO