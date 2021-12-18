ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

2 Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Face Charges After Fight With Sailors In Key West

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04F4LZ_0dQXEW5p00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two off-duty Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were arrested by Key West police early Saturday morning after being involved in a fight with U.S. Navy sailors.

The fight resulted in one sailor being airlifted to a Miami hospital.

Authorities say Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, were both charged with disorderly conduct, with Pike facing an additional charge of battery.

Three sailors were also charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said it started at around 1:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Duval Street when officers observed Curry and Pike arguing with the three sailors.

“Pike reportedly struck a 27-year-old sailor in the face as Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. Curry and another 23-year-old sailor then began shoving one another,” police said.

The 27-year-old sailor was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said Curry and Pike will be placed on unpaid leave pending the criminal investigation as well as an Internal Affairs investigation.

“I am saddened by this incident and it will be fully investigated,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Nonetheless, whenever something significant happens involving the Sheriff’s Office, good or bad, I want you to hear it from me first.”

Comments / 13

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Department Releases Video Of Officer Being Assaulted By Prisoner

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released surveillance video of an officer being assault by a prisoner. “This continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We must come together as one to protect our community and out police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts,” said MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez in a statement. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7:44 p.m. The officer could be seen trying to fingerprint the detainee. Text below the video notes “the officer attempts to secure the prisoner while giving him verbal commands.” As the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man Injured In Exchange Of Gunfire In Lauderhill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in critical condition Wednesday night after dozens of shots are fired in a Lauderhill neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of NW 18 Court. The area has been blocked off for hours as detectives work to investigate. When police arrived on scene, they found a man inside of his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was rushed to the hospital. Witnesses say the exchange took place between two vehicles.  The people inside were firing shots back and forth at one another. “At some point, one of the cars that’s right behind me, the white...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

No Bond For 68-Year-Old Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing SW Miami-Dade Neighbor

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 68-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor will remain behind bars with no bond. Angel Perez faced a judge Tuesday morning. Police say 54 year-old Jose Foyo began arguing with Perez’s girlfriend and she told police Foyo made a vulgar comment. Police say that prompted Perez to shoot Foyo several times. Perez was charged with second-degree murder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Teen Accused Of Nova Middle School Threat Went Before A Judge

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 13-year-old accused of making online threats against Nova Middle School appeared before a judge on Tuesday. The teen, in a group chat, reportedly said he was going to bring a Glock to school and shoot students. He also allegedly talked about shooting at a distance a certain person first. The threat was witnessed by several students in the chat. An attorney for the teen told the judge that he admitted to law enforcement that this was a joke and he has no prior arrests. The judge ordered that he be held for 21 days in secure detention, he...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Man Facing Second-Degree Murder Charge After Deadly Dispute Between Neighbors In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been charged after a dispute between neighbors turned deadly over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade. It happened Sunday afternoon along SW 98th Avenue and 27th Terrace. Investigators said what started out as an argument between two men ended in gunfire. According to police, a man walking a dog got into an argument with a woman who lives in the neighborhood. The woman went inside a home and her boyfriend, identified as 68-year-old Angel Perez, came out and had a “verbal altercation” with the man, according to his arrest form. It escalated when Perez reportedly pulled out...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man In Custody After Woman Shot In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Pompano Beach Monday afternoon. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the 10 block of NW 19 Street just after 1:45 p.m. BSO deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, but the male suspect had fled the scene. That man was apprehended a short time later. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was treated for injuries not considered life threatening. No additional details have been released. If you have any information that can help detectives with the case, call Broward Crime Stoppers (954) 493-TIPS.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

18-Year-Old Wanted For Pointing Gun At Walmart Employee Trying To Stop Him From Stealing Bike Arrested

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says tips from the community helped make an arrest in an armed robbery case. Detectives say 18-year-old Jarred Frico is the man who pointed a gun at a Walmart employee while riding on a bicycle that he stole. Jarred Frico, 18. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) This happened back in November at the store on N State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO says the tips came in after they released surveillance video, leading to an arrest.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

New Tool To Combat Gun Violence In Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With a goal to decrease surging gun violence, Fort Lauderdale created the local “Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center.” They got a grant of nearly half a million dollars. “The center will be home to a strategic law enforcement team, whose sole focus is on armed violence in the target area surrounding the downtown,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. The plan is for a team of 40 people, including 23 detectives that will focus solely on gun violence and six detectives that will hone in on narcotics and gun violence. It will also expand the “ShotSpotter” program which deploys sensors...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Monroe County Sheriff#Cbsmiami#U S Navy#Internal Affairs#The Sheriff S Office
CBS Miami

Brawl Breaks Out At Miami International Airport, Two Men Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men have been charged after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday evening. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called out to gate H8 at around 6:35 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance stemming from a delayed charter flight. Mayfrer Serranopaca, 30, from Kissimmee, reportedly stopped the driver of a Turkish Airlines transport golf cart, jumped on its hood, and demanded that the driver have someone call Air Century Airline and have them tell him what was going on with the delayed flight. When the driver replied that he didn’t work for that...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Reward Increased For Tips In Decades-Old Cold Case In Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – An increased reward is now being offered for helping to solve the murder of a woman in the early 1980s in Wilton Manors. On November 7, 1982, Anna Marie Mullin was found murdered and dumped in front of St. Clement’s Catholic Church along N Andrews Ave. in Wilton Manors. Since then, the question “who killed her?” has remained unanswered. Police say before she was found dead, Mullin was at a bar in Oakland Park with an unknown man. Police have provided a sketch of a person of interest. The Wilton Manors Police Department is now offering up to $5,000 for a total of up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest. The other $5,000 is coming from Crime Stoppers. If you know anything, you’re asked to call (954) 493-TIPS.
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Ask For Help In Finding Missing Woman Ionian Regalado

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have asked for help in locating Ionian Regalado. The 52-year-old was last seen Monday in Wynwood. She was wearing a black and white hoodie, black shirt and pants, and black sandals. Police said Regalado suffers from schizophrenia and is in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. Anyone who can help the police is urged to call (305) 603-6300.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Plantation Family Seeks Solution From City After Three Vehicles Plow Into Their Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Plantation family has had not one, not two, but three close calls. Since 2015, three vehicles have plowed into Jonathan Phillips’ home. All of the crashes leaving behind extensive damage and a growing fear of when the next one might happen. After the third car plowed into their home, they made a decision to keep their hurricane shutters up year-round as a form of protection. The quiet family neighborhood boarders a dangerous road that is anything but. “You have people drag racing you have people doing burn outs in the middle of the intersection,” said Phillips. “The city said with the first...
PLANTATION, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Miami

Fatal I-95 Shooting In Deerfield Beach Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Interstate 95 is back open Saturday morning following a deadly overnight shooting in Deerfield Beach. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said people in one car opened fire on another car. Three people were shot inside of the victim’s car. One died on the scene. A fourth person was hurt as a result of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 954-493-tips.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Two Taken Into Custody After Brawl Breaks Out At Miami International Airport’s Gate H8

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are in custody after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday evening. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called out to gate H8 at around 6:35 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance stemming from a delayed charter flight. Responding officers then found an unruly passenger had allegedly taken the keys to an airport transport golf cart, refusing to let the employee to leave. Video taken by traveler Mike Majlak captured a large crowd surrounding one of the officers, who had someone in a hold. SEE IT: Brawl Breaks Out At Miami International Airport   The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Motorman Injured During Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade police is investigating a traffic crash involving a motorman. The motorman was traveling northbound on Le Jeune Road as part of a funeral procession, when a motorist made a right turn from NW 5 Street onto Le Jeune Road, subsequently crashing with the motorman. The motorman was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.  The driver of the Nissan Armada remained on the scene. No further information at this time.  The investigation continues.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Fire Rescue Found Body Of Missing Man Joustin Chavez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a man who was last seen on a Miami charter boat has been recovered. Miami Fire Rescue said the body of Joustin Chavez, 26, was found in the waters north of the Rickenbacker Causeway off Brickell Avenue around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Chavez was last seen getting on the charter boat at Miami Marine Stadium on Friday. His sister reported him missing at approximately 8 p.m. after discovering he wasn’t on the boat. Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took part in the 23-hour search.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 Pedestrians Struck By Hit-Run Vehicle In Brickell

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the Brickell area. It happened overnight at South Miami Avenue and Southwest 7th Street near the Brickell City Centre. Police say the two men hit are in their 20’s and were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. Police do not yet have a description of the car involved.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Millions Sign Petition Seeking Clemency For Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Sentenced To 110 Years In Fiery, Fatal Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many in the South Florida community are reacting after a Colorado judge sentenced a Cuban migrant on Monday to 110 years in prison for what they believe was not his fault and millions have signed an online petition seeking clemency or commutation. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, is a truck driver was convicted in October of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver. The “huge sentence” is raising more than just eyebrows and many Cubans in South Florida who know Aguilera-Mederos say he does not deserve it. That it was...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Funeral Services Set For Saturday For Slain South Florida Woman Andreae Lloyd

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A funeral service will be held Saturday for Andreae Lloyd. Her services begin at 2 p.m. at the Covenant Baptist Church in Florida City. Police said the 27-year-old, who was six weeks pregnant, was found dead on December 8th in Homestead. Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson confessed to abducting and killing her. He’s facing first-degree murder charges.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy