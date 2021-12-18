2 Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Face Charges After Fight With Sailors In Key West

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two off-duty Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were arrested by Key West police early Saturday morning after being involved in a fight with U.S. Navy sailors.

The fight resulted in one sailor being airlifted to a Miami hospital.

Authorities say Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, were both charged with disorderly conduct, with Pike facing an additional charge of battery.

Three sailors were also charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said it started at around 1:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Duval Street when officers observed Curry and Pike arguing with the three sailors.

“Pike reportedly struck a 27-year-old sailor in the face as Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. Curry and another 23-year-old sailor then began shoving one another,” police said.

The 27-year-old sailor was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said Curry and Pike will be placed on unpaid leave pending the criminal investigation as well as an Internal Affairs investigation.

“I am saddened by this incident and it will be fully investigated,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Nonetheless, whenever something significant happens involving the Sheriff’s Office, good or bad, I want you to hear it from me first.”