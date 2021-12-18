Minnesota Weather: Light Snow On The Ground Saturday Morning, Mild Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota residents woke up on Saturday to a light layer of snow on the ground.

Reports filed by WCCO’s Weather Watcher Network show totals from .8 inches in Northfield to 2.5 inches in Melrose.

In the Twin Cities area, 1.6 inches was reported in Woodbury, and 1.2 inches in New Hope.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports that there’s a chance for light snow on Tuesday, though the models show the system trending north, near Walker and Bemidji.

But still, the question remains as to whether there will be snow on the ground come Christmas. Augustyniak says there’s a chance for more light snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas in the Twin Cities, though the timing is uncertain.

Some heavy snow is also possible just south of the Canadian border on Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, though it’s not a guarantee at this point, Augustyniak says.

The high temperature in the Twin Cities for Saturday will reach 21 degrees, compared to a 28-degree average. Sunday will be milder, potentially touching above-freezing temperatures.

